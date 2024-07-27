3 teams that missed on Blake Snell in free agency that can now make up for it with trade
By Jacob Mountz
Over the offseason, the San Francisco Giants emerged as the victors in the contentious Blake Snell sweepstakes. The Giants signed Snell to a two-year $62 million deal with a player option for 2025. As a two-time Cy Young Award winner and the reigning NL Cy Young champion, he was undoubtedly seen as a coveted commodity for any team in need of pitching.
However, the reaction to Snell’s performance from every other team was one of relief. Snell missed a chunk of April, most of May, and all but one game in June. Through those final six starts in June, Snell posted a miserable 9.51 ERA. But July has been a different story. Over the past three starts, all of which came in July, Snell has flipped the script posting an ERA of 1.00 (two runs through 18 innings pitched).
With a 49-55 record, the Giants aren’t too far out of contention. Snell, had he not been injured, could have greatly helped the Giants and placed them in the Wild Card race. The Giants took the brunt of a bad deal, but they can still emerge as trade deadline winners.
A flurry of interest has arisen over San Francisco. Snell seems to be a name frequently asked about. A Blake Snell trade could benefit the Giants in the long run. With Snell’s player option, there is no guarantee he will stay with the Giants. While it makes more sense to collect his $38.5 million he’s due next season, a great second half could boost his value on the free agent market. There is also no guarantee he can stay healthy. The smart move now might be to shop him. He might not bring the haul Tarik Skubal might, but trading him could give the Giants the pieces they need to be successful for years to come. These three contenders in need of starting pitching may be ideal landing spots.
3. New York Mets
Since getting off to a rough start, the Mets came roaring back. They have recently risen to seize the top spot in the East from the Atlanta Braves. With high hopes of a deep postseason run, owner Steve Cohen will spare no expense in bringing satisfaction to Queens… and he has a ton of money to spend. As the owner of Point72 Asset Management, Cohen can comfortably afford the best.
In 2020, Cohen assumed ownership of the Mets with lofty promises of bringing a World Series within the next few years. After a valiant effort, his plans seemingly fell flat. But now, he has his shot and one he won’t let slip by without a bitter fight.
As for the Mets’ pitching staff, they are 21st in the MLB with a 4.15 ERA. The return of Kodai Senga may very well stabilize their rotation, but the addition of a star pitcher could take the Mets from being fierce but lacking postseason contenders into 2024 champions.
2. New York Yankees
Across town, and at a time when everything is falling apart for them, the Yankees are obviously the low-hanging fruit. With what seemed to be the pairing of a dominant lineup with a dominant pitching staff at the beginning of the year, the Yankees are now pushovers. Even on days when their lackluster offense comes through to provide them a lead, the pitching staff is always quick to give the runs back. The Yankees could definitely use help in every department whether its the rotation, the bullpen, or the lineup.
With a team ERA of 3.65, the Yankees are still at a respectable fifth in the MLB. But this number is deceptive as the Yankees haven’t been able to put together quality outings very often for over a month.
With Cody Poteet and Clarke Schmidt returning, the Yankees might get some relief. But their rotation is still a question mark. The Yankees have shown interest in Garrett Crochet, but with the White Sox backing away from parting with their up-and-coming ace and Tarik Skubal likely untouchable except by a massive trade package, the Yankees could try nabbing Snell at a much cheaper price. With so many problems to address, the Yankees will likely approach them frugally.
1. Houston Astros
The Astros have a long, successful history of picking up pitchers and riding them deep into the postseason. With injuries throwing their rotation into shambles, it is almost a guarantee they will try for a pitcher.
The Astros maintain a team ERA of 3.98, good enough for 15th in the MLB. Having taken the top spot in the AL West from the Mariners, it seems the Astros will once again be the heavyweights entering the postseason. With Justin Verlander still on the mend and Cristian Javier done for the season, their top two starting pitchers have been Ronel Blanco and Framber Valdez.
Beyond that, the Astros could use help. Given their reputation for making huge splashes at the deadline, it is very likely we will see another Cy Young caliber starter in Space City come August.