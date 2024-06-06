Inside the Clubhouse: Latest on buyers and sellers at MLB trade deadline
With the Major League Baseball trade deadline less than two months away, the rumor mill is starting to heat up. What teams could buy? What teams could sell?
Here’s what I’m hearing around the league, via major-league sources:
San Diego Padres
The Padres and Chicago White Sox have indeed had discussions about left-hander Garrett Crochet, as first reported by Ken Rosenthal and Dennis Lin of The Athletic. But one source cautioned on Wednesday night that no deal was close.
Padres general manager A.J. Preller is as aggressive as any executive in baseball. He acquired right-hander Dylan Cease from the White Sox before the season and acquired Luis Arraez in a rare blockbuster trade in May with the Miami Marlins. Now, he appears to have shifted his attention back toward upgrading the rotation with Joe Musgrove and Yu Darvish sidelined.
The White Sox, however, don’t have to trade Crochet. The 24-year-old is arbitration-eligible for the next two seasons and earning only $800,000 this season. The asking price figures to be high for a starting pitcher who has a 3.49 ERA in 13 starts, but the expected widespread interest in Crochet could lead to general manager Chris Getz receiving a haul too good to turn down.
Milwaukee Brewers
Before the season, the Brewers explored the starting pitching market, and among the names that was considered was then free-agent right-hander Mike Clevinger. But now, with an abundance of injuries in the rotation, the rotation is an obvious place for general manager Matt Arnold to upgrade ahead of the trade deadline.
A name that makes sense for the Brewers is Garrett Crochet. He would give Milwaukee an additional left-hander in the rotation and another long-term foundational piece in the rotation alongside Freddy Peralta, Robert Gasser, DL Hall and Jacob Misiorowski.
Misiorowski, 22, is a candidate to be called up in the second half of the regular season but could be used out of the bullpen before transitioning to the rotation in 2025. One scout who saw him last year said: “You know I’m not prone to hyperbole, but I legitimately think he has the best stuff in the minors. It’s not refined and there’s a lot to improve on, but the stuff is so damn good.”
The right-hander has posted a 2.52 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 10 starts with Double-A Biloxi, but has walked 31 batters across 39.1 innings.
Los Angeles Angels
The Angels have begun listening to inquiries on certain players, and among them is outfielder Taylor Ward, according to major-league sources.
Angels general manager Perry Minasian is asking for “giant returns” for both Ward and Jo Adell, per Jeff Passan of ESPN. The prices will surely come down as the trade deadline approaches, but for the Angels, maximizing returns for either player – as well as expiring contracts – would help improve a farm system that was gutted at last season’s trade deadline.
Among the Angels’ other trade candidates include left-hander Tyler Anderson, who has posted a 2.47 ERA in 11 starts and is under contract for $13 million in 2025. Infielder Luis Rengifo is hitting a whopping .327/.374/.469 with four home runs and 18 RBI this season and is once again arbitration-eligible in 2025. Players on expiring contracts include outfielder Kevin Pillar and relievers Hunter Strickland, Matt Moore and Adam Cimber.
Atlanta Braves
Left-hander Max Fried, a pending free agent, has once again emerged as a star in the Atlanta Braves’ rotation posting a 2.93 ERA and 67 strikeouts while throwing two complete games in 73.2 innings (12 starts).
Fried, 30, currently ranks ninth all-time in career ERA+ (143) in baseball history for a starting pitcher with 100+ career starts. The others: Clayton Kershaw, Jacob deGrom, Pedro Martinez, Jim Devlin, Lefty Grove, Walter Johnson, Smokey Joe Wood and Ed Walsh.
Miami Marlins
Marlins pitcher Jesus Luzardo is expected to draw widespread interest, and a few teams that rival executives believe are fits for the left-hander are the New York Yankees, Baltimore Orioles and Milwaukee Brewers.
Luzardo, 26, has posted a 5.30 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 56 innings, though he has a more promising 3.87 FIP. He has frontline starter ability and is signed through 2026 and would net the Marlins a big package of prospects if a trade was indeed made. Among players who figure to be asked about in trade conversations include reliever Tanner Scott, as well as starters Braxton Garrett, Trevor Rogers and Ryan Weathers.
Pitching has dominated young hitters
"This league is eating up young players and hitters overall,” one veteran coach said. “Pitching is absurd. Defense is ridiculous. Umpiring is awful, too. Guys from Triple-A say with the challenge system that it’s a different world.”