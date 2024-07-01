A Cubs-Braves trade for Cody Bellinger if Atlanta takes the money and runs
The Atlanta Braves have been passively in the market for an outfielder to replace the injured Ronald Acuña Jr. for the past few weeks. But as June turns to July, their passive approach is going to need to turn aggressive if they want to grab a star at the deadline.
And with June turning to July, the Chicago Cubs need to find their way as well. For awhile, their direction was the postseason and buying players at the deadline, but that's since been turned around on them. Now, they will likely look to sell, with a small chance of dealing their star Cody Bellinger, if the price is right.
The key to a Bellinger trade is the Cubs completely getting off his contract. If they're going to be forced to enter a small rebuild, they can't really do that if they're still paying Bellinger huge money. The Braves have the space on their payroll to take on Bellinger's entire contract. Match made in Heaven?
A Braves-Cubs trade for Cody Bellinger that gets Chicago off his $80 million contract
Bellinger is attached to a three-year, $80 million contract where he's set to receive $27.5 million each of the next two seasons. In this hypothetical, the Braves would be taking on that entire contract, as well as sending a few prospects to Chicago in the deal.
It would truly be a dream kickstart to a rebuild that Chicago's poor play is forcing the front office into.
Like I stated above, this trade begins with the Braves taking on the full contract that Bellinger is on. It allows Chicago to avoid a situation like the Mets are currently in with Max Scherzer, where they're paying him over $30 million while he isn't even on the team.
It also kickstarts their short rebuild with a solid shortstop prospect and two promising pitching prospects, both of which provide crucial talent and depth to the Chicago pitching staff. Vines would land on the big league roster this season, whether it be in the rotation or out of the bullpen to start.
Alvarez is slashing .291/.398/.397 in the minors this year and is a real threat to be called up to the big leagues by September call ups, no matter which team he ends up with.
This trade works out for the Braves like it's straight out of their dreams. The Atlanta front office has worked to extend their core players, buying out their arbitration years so that they could extend them long term and it's given them the financial freedom to make a move like this.
Adding Bellinger to this loaded lineup is an incredible move to make. He'll still be in Atlanta when Acuña makes his eventual return to the outfield as well.