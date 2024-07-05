Recent Cubs history suggest a Cody Bellinger trade isn't the answer for Chicago
By John Buhler
Trading for Cody Bellinger may be more difficult than the Chicago Cubs even realized. This team stinks and is going nowhere fast. With Bellinger being one of the best power-hitting outfielders/first basemen possibly on the trading block, we have to wonder if Chicago has a big enough market to merit a competitive return for the former MVP. It has everything to do with his player option in 2025.
Brett Taylor of Bleacher Nation outlined why trading Bellinger may not be the right course of action for the Cubs. Taylor's argument is that because of the player option, the Cubs may not garner the return Jed Hoyer may covet. Hoyer is a massive problem to begin with, but Taylor did a remarkable job of explaining why trying to trade Bellinger away is much easier said than done for lowly Chicago.
He used Marcus Stroman's impending free agency this time last year as a reason why the Cubs shouldn't orchestrate a trade. Stroman too had a player option for 2024 before deciding to opt out. He signed with the New York Yankees this offseason. In short, a team that traded for Bellinger would have to give up a top prospect or so to land him, plus be on the hook for his option if he plays poorly.
If Bellinger were to ball out in August, September and October, he will opt out for a shot at more cash.
Why Chicago Cubs trading Cody Bellinger is not the best idea to be had
When it comes to the player option component of Bellinger's deal, there are two things to consider: How it impacts his trade value and how it impacts his chances of playing for Chicago in 2025. Again, if he plays well in the second half of the season, he will be testing free agency and he could sign anywhere. If he plays poorly, Bellinger will either stay with Chicago or the team he was traded over to.
Simply put, a player option always makes a deal less appealing, whereas a team option makes it more so. Because we cannot really trust Hoyer to make the right decision more often than not, the Cubs may not get the return they want for parting with an All-Star player in Bellinger. Frankly, if they keep him and he struggles in the second half, you have a shot at moving on from him this time next season.
The good news for Chicago is a sizable market could manifest for Bellinger, regardless of the player option he is carrying into the 2025 MLB offseason. If enough teams are interested in acquiring him, somebody might be daring enough to pull the trigger on the trade anyway, regardless of if he is only a three-month rental. Bellinger is a clutch performer in the playoffs, and you cannot put a price on that.
Unless they get a huge haul for him, Chicago may just ride it out this year with Bellinger on the team.