MLB insider gives 29 fanbases hope that Mason Miller can get traded
Mason Miller has been one of the most dominant and consistent closers in the entire league this season. He's appeared in 19 games and has been scoreless in 17 of those appearances. His season ERA sits below 2.00 and his strikeouts per nine is a gaudy 17.6.
But he plays for the Oakland Athletics and the Athletics are one of the worst teams in baseball. They have no use for Mason Miller's dominance right now and Miller likely won't make it to the end of his contract with the team. So why not trade him now, while he's controllable, dominant, healthy and at his highest value?
That's what The Athletic MLB insider Ken Rosenthal touched on recently during an appearance on Foul Territory.
MLB insider Ken Rosenthal leaves the door open that the A's could trade Mason Miller this year
"I can definitely see them doing it [trading Miller], if they get the right return," Rosenthal said. "And I would imagine that they might."
Mason Miller very likely could be the most sought-after reliever in the entire game of baseball during this deadline season and the likelihood of Oakland trading him will continue to rise as teams enter a bidding war for the flamethrower.
There are quite a few reasons that Oakland would be better off dealing Miller this season, rather than waiting a year, two years or even three years down the line.
Mason Miller's value in the trade market will likely never be as high as it is right now. Every day the A's wait to trade him, they run the risk of him diminishing his value. They run the risk of an unforeseen injury occurring, something that has been a problem for Miller in the past.
As of now, Miller is young, healthy, controllable and dominant. Next season, his value drops a little bit because he's slightly less controllable and slightly older.
There are 29 teams in the MLB that could throw serious offers at the A's for this 25-year-old, once-in-a-generation pitcher. The likelihood that all of these offers get declined by Oakland doesn't seem very high. In reality, the A's will likely get a huge offer from one of the bigger market teams and they'll jump on that opportunity.