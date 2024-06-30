A Phillies-White Sox trade to overpay for Luis Robert Jr. before he's off the market
The Chicago White Sox and Philadelphia Phillies have been interconnected during the length of the 2024 season because of how perfectly they match up in the trade market.
The Phillies have a need for outfielders and a loaded farm system to ship away in potential trades. The White Sox have a need for prospects and a superstar outfielder to ship away in a trade. It's like a Luis Robert trade to the Phillies was a match made in heaven.
But Bob Nightengale of USA Today is reporting that the White Sox may look to hold onto Robert until at least the offseason.
"The White Sox have had several teams also contact them about center fielder Luis Robert Jr., but with his struggles, they are considering hanging onto him into at least the winter since he’s under control through 2027."
A huge Phillies-White Sox trade for Luis Robert that Chicago can't refuse
In the past, I've pitched potential trade hypotheticals that could send Robert to the Phillies. All the previous trades revolve around Aidan Miller and Mick Abel, but just those two won't be enough to get a deal done.
The Phillies would have to send an offer that the White Sox can't refuse. And if they can put that deal together, they could form one of the better lineups in recent history as well as a potential dynasty for years to come.
Phillies fans are never happy about hearing they may have to trade Miller or Abel in this deal, but realistically, the White Sox hang up the phone unless both these top 100 prospects are included.
After that, it's been noted that Chicago wants young, high-upside prospects, rather than high floor, MLB ready prospects and that makes sense. This is where Bryan Rincon and George Klassen come into play for this deal.
Klassen and Rincon are a few years away from the big leagues, but if they work out and develop like they're supposed to, they have superstar potential. Their floors aren't as high as Miller and Abel, but if they put the pieces together, watch out.
For all the Phillies fans that are doubting Robert's abilities: stop.
Robert is an elite outfielder that's not even entered his prime yet. His batting average is low, yes, I know. But his xBA is .020 points higher and his OPS is still near .800. He holds an elite walk rate, an elite average exit velocity and an elite sprint speed.
Yes, he's been injured in the past, but Mike Trout and Jacob deGrom are two of the more injury-prone players in the league. Sometimes, potential has to outweigh the risk of injury and just like it does with deGrom and Trout, it does with Robert.