MLB Trades: Aroldis Chapman and 4 other trade deadline movers that aged like milk in the sun
The Aroldis Chapman trade has aged poorly, and these four other trades have arguably aged worse.
3) The Blue Jays trade for Paul DeJong has gone worse than worst-case scenario
The Blue Jays are fortunate to have one of, if not the best shortstop in baseball in Bo Bichette. Unfortunately, Bichette hurt himself just before the trade deadline and had to land on the IL. Losing Bichette for any amount of time was something the Jays couldn't really afford, but it did happen before the deadline at least, giving Toronto some time to land a short-term replacement. Unfortunately, the replacement wound up doing absolutely nothing.
The Jays made one of their two trades with the Cardinals around the deadline to acquire Paul DeJong in exchange for right-handed pitching prospect Matt Svanson. This wasn't an extraordinary price to pay, but it's certainly a trade Ross Atkins would do again if he had the chance as DeJong did virtually nothing for Toronto.
The veteran shortstop was having a decent year with St. Louis, hitting 13 home runs with a slightly below-average 93 OPS+, but he made up for it with stellar defense at a premium position. DeJong wound up being fine in the field, but his bat made him unusable.
The 30-year-old had three hits in 44 at-bats as a Blue Jay. Those hits were all singles, he struck out 18 times, and drove in only one run in 13 games played. Like the Angels with Giolito, the Blue Jays cut their losses and got rid of DeJong. The Giants wound up with the shortstop, and in his first game with San Francisco he had three hits in five at-bats with a two-run homer and a clutch two-run single in extras to help the Giants win a big game in Philadelphia. He hasn't done much since, but that one game was more than DeJong did in 13 north of the border.