MLB Twitter went all-in on Joc Pederson memes after Jorge Soler returned to the Braves
By Austin Owens
The Atlanta Braves are looking for a way to salvage their injury-ridden season and it's like we have seen this movie before. Atlanta lost Ronald Acuna Jr. and Spencer Strider for the season early into the year while stars like Michael Harris II and Ozzie Albies have missed a significant amount of time due to injuries of their own.
When Atlanta faced a similar situation in 2021, GM Alex Anthopoulos landed Adam Duvall, Joc Pederson, Eddie Rosario and Jorge Soler to give the offense a little pick-me-up. They did just that as the Braves went on to win the World Series. Fast-forward to today and there is only one member from the band missing to form a full reunion.
Joc Pederson memes flood Twitter
Before the season began, the Atlanta Braves brought back Adam Duvall. Once Michael Harris II went to the IL in addition to Ronald Acuna Jr.'s absence, Alex Anthopoulos signed Eddie Rosario who was released by the Washington Nationals.
Late Monday night, the Braves struck a deal to reunite with 2021 World Series MVP Jorge Soler. They sent Tyler Matzek and infielder Sabin Ceballos to the San Francisco Giants for Soler and Luke Jackson, two former Braves.
Now that Soler is back in Atlanta, only Joc Pederson is missing from the 2021 Braves trade deadline acquisitions. As expected, the internet was flooding with memes and a calling to bring Joc Pederson back with the Braves to see if history could repeat itself.
As much as many Braves fans want to see if the same recipe produces the same product in 2024, it is highly unlikely that Atlanta reunites with Joc Pederson before the trade deadline. Atlanta's outfielders now consist of: Adam Duvall, Jarred Kelenic, Jorge Soler and Eddie Rosario. Unless Duvall or Kelenic is involved with a trade, there is no room for Pederson on this Braves roster.
The focus of Alex Anthopoulos will now turn to addressing second base given the absence of Ozzie Albies and pitching which no team can ever have enough of.