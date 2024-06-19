MLB Twitter mourns, remembers Willie Mays after Giants legend passes away
Hall of Famer and San Francisco Giants legend Willie Mays passed away on Tuesday at the age of 93.
This announcement came just one day after Mays announced that he'd be unable to attend Thursday's game featuring the Giants and the St. Louis Cardinals at Rickwood Field.
The end of his statement is incredibly tough to read right about now.
Mays began his career in the Negro Leagues with the Birmingham Black Barons where he'd play for one season before his illustrious MLB career took off.
Baseball world mourns the loss of MLB legend Willie Mays
Mays' death was announced at Rickwood Field, saluting him nicely.
Mays' son, Michael, released a statement through the Giants highlighting his broken heart but appreciation for fans supporting his father.
Mays spent 21 of his 23 MLB seasons with the Giants franchise. He's a two-time MVP winner, a Rookie of the Year winner, a 12-time Gold Glover, a 24-time (!) All-Star, a World Series winner, and, of course, a Hall of Famer.
He's the player responsible for the greatest catch in MLB history. He ran a country mile and completely turned himself around to make an absurd over-the-shoulder catch. It's the kind of catch kids have grown up trying to replicate. It's maybe the most famous catch in MLB history, and the most famous World Series play in MLB history.
New York Mets broadcaster Keith Hernandez was choked up talking about how he got to tell Mays that he's the greatest player he's ever seen. It's safe to say many around the game share that same sentiment.
Mays was known for his glove, yet he's one of the best hitters in MLB history. He had over 3,000 hits, over 600 home runs, and stole over 300 bases. There was nothing on abaseball field that he couldn't do.
It's safe to say that Thursday's game at Rickwood Field which was already going to be an emotional one, has taken on a whole lot more meaning. As Commissioner Rob Manfred said, the game will now be an opportunity for the baseball world to remember one of the most impactful individuals that the game has ever known. That only begins to describe the man Willie Mays was.
Even the NHL world is mourning Mays, as during the first intermission of Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Finals, Steve Levy called him the most complete MLB player of all time. It's really hard to argue with that sentiment.
Not only was he arguably the greatest player to ever live, but Mays inspired so many during his life with the player and man he was. C.C. Sabathia is only one of many. He will be missed.