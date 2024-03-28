No Days Off: MLB Twitter trolls Anthony Rendon for Opening Day start
Does Anthony Rendon hate baseball? Let's just say he prefers family life. The Angels star will literally open Opening Day.
By Mark Powell
The Los Angeles Angels signed Anthony Rendon to a $245 million deal back in 2019 to be an everyday player. Unfortunately for the Angels, Rendon has been anything but that, playing in just 52, 58, 47 and 43 games respectively in the seasons since Anaheim signed him.
Now, not all of that is Rendon's fault, as he's dealt with a series of crippling injuries since. However, the public perception around Rendon suggests he'd prefer to sit on the bench, or perhaps at home with his family, rather than start for the Angels. His comments this winter about the length of the MLB regular season didn't help matters.
"We got to shorten the season, man," said Rendon. "There's too many dang games-162 games and 185 days or whatever it is. Man, no. We got to shorten this bad boy up."
Rendon followed that up by mentioning this February that baseball is not his top priority.
"It's never been a top priority for me," Rendon said, per ESPN. "This is a job. I do this to make a living. My faith, my family come first before this job. So if those things come before it, I'm leaving."
MLB fans troll Anthony Rendon for leading off on Opening Day for Angels
In theory there is nothing wrong with what Rendon said. However, he might as well have told Angels fans to buzz off in the process. Rendon was brought in as a key cog to help Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani reach the playoffs. Now that Ohtani has signed with the Dodgers, Rendon is wasting away without a care in the world.
In their first game without Ohtani, the Angels will bat Rendon leadoff. To make matters even more ironic for Rendon, he will literally lead off the series of Opening Day games on Thursday thanks to rain on the east coast. MLB fans let him hear it.
Rendon is a professional and we are sure he will try his best to play in as many games as possible this season for the Angels, especially since he has something to prove. Hopefully, he can put together a productive season and leave this 'hating baseball' nonsense behind him.