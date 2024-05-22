Ump show: Alan Porter says the quiet part out loud in NSFW response to overturned call
By Scott Rogust
Did you ever what goes behind the decision made by the umpires during a crew chief review? Well, Alan Porter provided a behind-the-scenes look, albeit inadvertently.
During Tuesday's game between the Texas Rangers and Philadelphia Phillies, shortstop Corey Seager seemingly hit a home run in the top of the eighth inning. That not only helped the Rangers cut their deficit to 3-2, but it also destroyed the nachos of a fan sitting in the front row of the right-center field stands. The thing is, the play was initially called a double. That forced the play to go into a crew chief's review.
After the review, Porter announced to the fans Seager's hit was a home run, allowing the shortstop to leave second and score at home.
The thing is, Porter wasn't done talking. That's because the umpire forgot to turn off his microphone, and provided an explanation to those watching on television.
Alan Porter unintentionally provides explanation for home run call in hot mic moment
"See that was one where we all thought it was gone, but we're just like it's a crew chief review and we're just going to go," said Porter. "We're not going to flip it and then f***ing look stupid if it didn't leave."
Yeah, that definitely wasn't supposed to be heard on the broadcast. Umpires normally turn off their microphone when they are done making their announcement to those in attendance. Unfortunately for Porter, he left it on, and led to this viral moment.
The Rangers were unable to rally and tie the game up. In the bottom frame of the eighth, the Phillies extended their lead to 5-2 following an RBI double by Alec Bohm and a sacrifice fly by Bryson Stott. That score would hold, extending Philadelphia's winning streak to four games.
Let's just say that umpires are probably going to make sure their mics are off in the coming days after the error by Porter.