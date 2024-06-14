MLB Insider: MLB umpire disciplined for violating league's gambling rules
Major League Baseball has disciplined umpire Pat Hoberg for violating the league's gambling rules, sources familiar with the situation told FanSided. Ken Rosenthal and Evan Drellich of The Athletic first reported the news.
In a statement, MLB said: “During this year’s Spring Training, Major League Baseball commenced an investigation regarding a potential violation of MLB’s sports betting policies by Umpire Pat Hoberg. Mr. Hoberg was removed from the field during the pendency of that investigation. While MLB’s investigation did not find any evidence that games worked by Mr. Hoberg were compromised or manipulated in any way, MLB determined that discipline was warranted. Mr. Hoberg has chosen to appeal that determination. Therefore, we cannot comment further until the appeal process is concluded.”
"I am appealing Major League Baseball’s determination that I should be disciplined for violating the sports betting policies," Hoberg said in a statement provided. "While that appeal is pending, it would not be appropriate to discuss the case. That said, I have devoted my adult life to the profession of umpiring, and the integrity of baseball is of the utmost importance to me. I look forward to the appeal process, and I am grateful that the Major League Baseball Umpires Association is supporting me in the appeal.’’
‘The Major League Baseball Umpires Association was made aware in Spring Training that Umpire Pat Hoberg was being investigated for potential violation of Major League Baseball’s sports betting policies," Major League Baseball Umpires Association said. "We have been working with Pat since then. We are now appealing the discipline issued by Major League Baseball. Because the appeal process is ongoing, the Union cannot discuss the matter. We will have no further comment until the appeal process is complete."
Hoberg has denied betting on baseball, as Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reported. It is unclear what discipline the 37-year-old is currently facing, but he is a highly respected umpire and has drawn rave reviews from peers around the league, earning a perfect score while umpiring a World Series game between the Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies in 2022.
It’s the latest example of sports betting becoming a growing issue throughout baseball. Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani’s former interpreter, Ippei Mizuhara, was recently fired and pleaded guilty to fraud after stealing money from Ohtani’s bank accounts to pay gambling debts. MLB recently banned Tucupita Marcano for life and suspended Padres’ Jay Grome, Phillies’ Jose Rodriguez, Diamondbacks’ Andrew Saalfrank and the Athletics’ Michael Kelly for a year for betting.