The best things I heard at MLB Winter Meetings from Mets, White Sox and Brewers
When it was time for the first half of MLB managers to speak with the media at the Winter Meetings on Monday, here are the quotes that stood out to me.
By Kevin Henry
NASHVILLE — Listening to the first half of MLB managers who spoke to members of the media on Monday afternoon (with the remaining half slated to take their turns at the podium on Tuesday afternoon), it was a myriad of stops along the MLB power rankings, from Torey Lovullo and the reigning National League champion Arizona Diamondbacks to Mark Kotsay and the bottom-feeding Oakland A's.
As I listened to these 15 managers, there were certain quotes that jumped out at me here in the Music City. With that in mind, let me share them with you, as well add a little context to the words that were uttered as well.
Milwaukee Brewers quote of the day from new manager Pat Murphy
Much of what has been discussed about the Brewers at this year's Winter Meetings has been the change in manager from Craig Counsell to Murphy, as well as the eight-year contract extension that was given to top prospect Jackson Chourio.
However, when it was Murphy's turn to face questions from the media, he made it very clear that a history-making contract extension will not hand any kind of playing time to Chourio in 2024.
"How do I view it? Like everybody, he's got to earn it," Murphy told reporters. "He's no different than anybody else. I told him today, 'You're No. 94 to me.' He's always worn No. 94 in the spring. You want that No. 11? You got to earn it. I'll hang that No. 11 in my office and he can look at it every day if he wants, but he's going to wear 94 until he earns that."
Murphy also talked about prospects such as Jeferson Quero and Tyler Black, emphasizing in general about prospects, "If they're the right people and they get it and they're passionate about competing and understanding what the game's really all about, that's the guy you want."
We will see how much of a youth movement there really is in Milwaukee this season and if Chourio can really earn a different number.