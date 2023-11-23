First pitch: 3 bold predictions before the MLB Winter Meetings begin
With the MLB Winter Meetings just days away, let's look into the crystal ball to see what could happen that could shake up the baseball landscape.
By Kevin Henry
MLB Winter Meetings prediction 2: The New York Yankees sign Yoshinobu Yamamoto
Much like the folks in San Diego, the Yankees need to find a way to reinvigorate a fan base after a disappointing 2024 season. Landing one of the top free agents available this offseason will certainly do that.
If Brian Cashman is going to live up to the words in his recent rant and the Yankees are really going to be better in 2024 than in 2023, then the checkbook is going to have to be opened and New York will need to add to the rotation that will be centered around reigning Cy Young winner Gerrit Cole. Yamamoto can come into the Bronx and not have to be the ace, but merely be the pitcher the Yankees thought they were getting in Carlos Rodon and Frankie Montas.
Neither of those worked, and New York can't rely on "what could be" in 2024. They have to spend to get better, and that will start with Yamamoto.
At the age of 25, Yamamoto has the chance to be a fixture for the Yankees for years to come. New York will likely miss out on the Shohei Ohtani sweepstakes, but landing another Japanese superstar will certainly ease the pain of that.