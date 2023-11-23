First pitch: 3 bold predictions before the MLB Winter Meetings begin
With the MLB Winter Meetings just days away, let's look into the crystal ball to see what could happen that could shake up the baseball landscape.
By Kevin Henry
MLB Winter Meetings prediction 3: Jordan Montgomery will return to the Texas Rangers
Once Yamamoto signs, expect the floodgates to open when it comes to quality pitchers. Sure, the St. Louis Cardinals have already signed Lance Lynn and Kyle Gibson, but there's a whole other level of hurler out there where Yamamoto, Blake Snell, Jordan Montgomery and others live.
Montgomery was wanted by the Rangers at last year's MLB trade deadline and he showed why with his performance in the second half of the season and postseason as well. That connection in the Lone Star State will continue to flourish in 2024 and beyond as Bruce Bochy and Chris Young find a way to outbid the competition and bring Montgomery back on a long-term deal.
And sure, it's rumored that there's another free agent out there the Rangers are really, really hoping to land. And if Texas wants to show Shohei Ohtani they are serious about last year's World Series run not just being a one-and-done deal, bringing back one of the key components of that run on the mound is a good way to flex those muscles.
If you're looking for me to say Ohtani will sign somewhere before the MLB Winter Meetings, I'm not going to go that crazy. I think we'll all be guessing for a few more days after that where the reigning AL MVP will land. However, I believe we will know by Christmas which team will win the Ohtani sweepstakes.