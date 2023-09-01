Who are the youngest players in MLB history?
There is a lot of buzz surrounding a couple of young players in Major League baseball. Jasson Dominguez, the Yankees top prospect, is set to make his major league debut at the age of 20. This day has been much anticipated since the Yankees signed him to a $5.1 million contract in 2019, at the young age of 16.
The other player is Padres catching prospect Ethan Salas, who at 16, is the youngest player to play a single-A game in a decade. These two players have fans asking the question, "Who is the youngest player in MLB history?"
Who are the youngest players in MLB history?
Since the league was born in 1876 with the formation of the National League (the American League was formed in 1901 and the two merged to form the MLB in 1903), there have been 9 players to debut at 16 years old or younger.
1. Joe Nuxhall, Cincinnati Reds (1944) 15 Years Old
2. Jacob Doyle, Washington Nationals (1872) 16 Years Old
3. Frank Pierce, Louisville Grays (1876) 16 Years Old
4. Leonidis Lee, St. Louis Brown Stockings (1877) 16 Years Old
5. Piggy Ward, Philadelphia Quakers (1883) 16 Years Old
6. Tom Hess, Baltimore Orioles (1892) 16 Years Old
7. Joe Stanley, Washington Senators (1897) 16 Years Old
8. Coonie Blank, St. Louis Cardinals (1909) 16 Years Old
9. Roger McKee, Philadelphia Phillies (1943) 16 Years Old
Who are the youngest players to play in MLB since 2000?
Since 2000, there have been only 7 players to make their Major League debut prior to their 20th birthday. You may be more familiar with some of these names.
2001 Wilson Betemit, Atlanta Braves (19)
2003 Edwin Jackson, Los Angeles Dodgers (19)
2007 Justin Upton, Arizona Diamondbacks (19)
2009 Madison Bumgartner, San Francisco Giants (19)
2012 Bryce Harper, Washington Nationals (19)
2016 Julio Urias, Los Angeles Dodgers (19)
2018 Juan Soto, Washington Nationals (19)
Whether Ethan Salas is added to this list in the coming years, only time will tell. One thing that is certain though, is major league baseball has some bright young stars.