The 15 players with the most appearances in MLS
There have been some star names to play in MLS including now Lionel Messi. Most of these greats spent the majority of their careers in Europe but here are the 15 players with the most appearances in MLS.
1. Nick Rimando - 553 appearances
Nick Rimando tops the list with a combined 553 appearances for Real Salt Lake, D.C. United and the Miami Fusion. He won MLS Cup with RSL and D.C. He was also an All-Star six times.
Despite playing so many games in MLS, Rimando played just 22 times for the USMNT. This is mainly due to him playing in the same era as Tim Howard who was first choice. Rimando is an RSL legend and is currently a goalkeeping coach at their academy.
2. Kyle Beckerman - 536 appearances
Kyle Beckerman's career nearly matched Nick Rimando's as they were both teammates at the Miami Fusion and Real Salt Lake. However, Beckerman also played for the Colorado Rapids and in total in MLS played 535 times.
Beckerman was instantly recognizable during his playing days for his dreadlocks. He could get away with the look as he was such a great player who won MLS Cup in 2009 with RSL. Beckerman was also an All-Star six times.
3. Dax McCarty - 496 appearances
Dax McCarty has not won MLS Cup but did win the Supporters Shield twice with the New York Red Bulls. He also played for Nashville, FC Dallas, Chicago Fire and D.C. United and made 495 appearances in total.
McCarty left Nashville at the end of last season but is currently without a club. The midfielder is now 36, so it remains to be soon if another MLS team will take him.