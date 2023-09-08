MLS news: Rooney to Birmingham, Giovinco to Toronto, Griezmann to Inter Miami
- Wayne Rooney is in contention for Birmingham City
- Sebastian Giovinco could be set to return to Toronto FC
- Antoine Griezmann has been linked with Inter Miami
MLS news: Wayne Rooney to Birmingham City
Wayne Rooney's future at DC United is uncertain as his contract at the club is up this December. This has led to speculation that the England legend could be set to return to English soccer.
The Guardian has reported that "Rooney has been identified as a leading contender to succeed John Eustace if the manager was to depart Birmingham City."
Birmingham have had a great start to the Championship under Eustace, who currently has the side in fourth place in the division. However, he is thought to be a contender to take over the Scottish giants Rangers if they sack Michael Beale.
In the past Rooney has shown great loyalty to the sides that he has managed. He stuck with Derby County despite all their difficulties off the pitch, so it would be a surprise to see him leave DC United mid-season. ,
DC United are currently ninth in the MLS Eastern Conference, so occupy the last play-off position. It is highly likely that Rooney will return to Europe at some point and joining a club like Birmingham, who have a chance of being promoted to the Premier League, would be a great fit.
MLS news: Sebastian Giovinco to return to Toronto FC
Sebastian Giovinco is a Toronto FC legend who scored 68 goals for the club in 114 MLS games. Since his time with the Canadian side, the Italian has had spells in Saudi Arabia with Al-Hilal and back in Italy with Sampdoria. However, he could be set to return to North American soccer.
Joe Molinaro has revealed that "Giovinco is now involved in full training with Toronto FC. But if the club intends to sign the Italian, it must do so before the Sept. 15 deadline."
MLS news: Antoine Griezmann to Inter Miami
Inter Miami has already signed three former Barcelona players in Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba. However, they could be about to add another ex-Barca player to their roster.
According to Ekrem Konur, "Inter Miami will move forward to sign French star player Antoine Griezmann."
Since Messi's arrival, the Herons' fortunes have turned around dramtically. They have won the Leagues Cup but they are still ninth in the MLS Eastern Conference. If they are to compete for MLS Cup next year then they will need more firepower and Griezmann could be the man for the job. dramatically
Griezmann is currently playing for Atletico Madrid but he is 32 now. He was linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League this summer, so Inter Miami may face a tough battle for his signature.