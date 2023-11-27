MLS rumors: Acosta is MVP, Tolisso to MLS, Lodeiro to Nacional
- Luciano Acosta named MVP
- Corentin Tolisso linked with MLS
- Nicolas Lodeiro could join Nacional
MLS rumors: Luciano Acosta named MVP
Luciano Acosta has helped FC Cincinnati to the Eastern Conference final where they will face the Columbus Crew. The Argentine has scored 17 goals and made ten assists in 32 MLS games and has deservedly been named the league's MVP.
MLS Soccer has announced that, "Acosta is the 2023 Landon Donovan MLS MVP, crowning his spectacular campaign with the league’s highest individual honor."
Corentin Tolisso to MLS
Alexandre Lacazette has recently been linked with the LA Galaxy and his Olympique Lyonnais teammate Corentin Tolisso could also be on his way to MLS.
Ekrem Konur has reported that, "Lyon's 29-year-old French player Corentin Tolisso is attracting interest from MLS and the Saudi Arabian league. "
Tolisso is only 29 and has made nine Ligue 1 appearances this season. It was not mentioned which MLS clubs are interested in the Frenchman but he would be a great asset to any side.
Nicolas Lodeiro to Nacional
It has been revealed that Seattle Sounders legend Nicolas Lodeiro will be leaving the club. The Uruguayan's next club could be back in his homeland.
Area Sports Network has revealed that, "Lodeiro and Mauricio Pereyra could play next season for Nacional. While Pereyra has a one-year contract remaining, sources indicate that Orlando City and Pereyra may reach a mutual agreement to part ways."
Lodeiro and Pereyra both played Nacional at the start of their careers and it would be fitting to see them both return to the club.