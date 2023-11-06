MLS rumors: Almada to Stuttgart, Tolkin to Sheffield, Davies to Madrid
Today's MLS rumors include Thiago Almada being linked with Stuttgart, John Tolkin could be on his way to Sheffield United and Alphonso Davies wants to move to Real Madrid.
MLS rumors: Thiago Almada to Stuttgart
Thiago Almada of Atlanta United has been linked with a move to Europe even before he won the World Cup with Argentina last year. Two more clubs have now been linked with the player.
According to MLS Transfers, "Stuttgart and Valencia are on the list of Thiago Almada suitors. Almada let ATL United know in August he would like to leave the club this winter. Ajax were interested at the end of the summer window but unclear on where they stand today."
Almada scored 11 goals and provided 16 assists in 31 MLS games this year. He has proven that he now needs a new challenge in European competition.
John Tolkin to Sheffield United
John Tolkin has had a great season in MLS for the New York Red Bulls, where from left-back he made nine assists and scored three goals in 30 games. Unfortunately, his side lost on penalties to FC Cincinnati last weekend in the playoffs.
However, Tolkin could be about to embark on an adventure in European soccer. MLS Transfers has reported that, "Sheffield United & West Brom are reaching out to discuss a deal for John Tolkin for January.
"NY Red Bulls rejected a bid from Mainz for the defender this summer. Salzburg still seems to be the top option for 2024 with Leipzig the final destination in the future."
Moving to Sheffield United would offer Tolkin immediate Premier League soccer. However, they are in danger of relegation. West Bromwich Albion are in the Championship but are in contention to be promoted. Red Bull Salzburg and RB Leipzig are obviously linked with the New York Red Bulls, so moving there at some point is logical.
Alphonso Davies wants Real Madrid move
Bayern Munich's Alphonso Davies has been linked with Real Madrid recently and the former Vancouver Whitecaps star wants the move.
Diario AS has revealed that, "the player would be willing to leave Bayern next summer." If Davies makes the move to Los Blancos then he will become the first Canadian to play for the side.