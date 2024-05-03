MLS rumors: Di Maria to Miami, Reus to MLS, Deschamps on Giroud
- Angel Di Maria in talks with Inter Miami
- Marco Reus could be on his way to MLS
- Didier Deschamps talks Olivier Giroud's move to LAFC
MLS rumors: Angel Di Maria to Inter Miami
Since it was announced that Angel Di Maria would not be moving back to Rosario Central, rumors of a move to Inter Miami have been greeted with skepticism. However, the former Real Madrid player could be joining Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba in Miami.
ESPN Argentina has reported that Di Maria "has already started negotiations" with the Herons.
Di Maria currently plays for Benfica and in 26 games in the Liga Portugal, he has scored eight times and made 11 assists. He is now 36 and with a move back to Argentina ruled out, it would make sense for him to go to MLS.
Marco Reus to MLS
Marco Reus is a Borussia Dortmund legend who has been at the club since 2012. However, he is now 34 and his playing opportunities with the German side are becoming limited. He has represented Dortmund just 23 times in the Bundesliga this season -- scoring four goals and making five assists.
Transfermarkt has revealed that, "Reus has multiple options to move this summer to MLS." None of the clubs were named but any team in MLS would be lucky to have a player with his experience.
Didier Deschamps on Olivier Giroud
Olivier Giroud is moving from AC Milan to LAFC this summer and the France national team manager Didier Deschamps has had his say on the transfer.
Fabrizio Romano quoted Deschamps saying, "He wants to continue his career but with fewer expectations than in Europe but that doesn't change my choices in the short-term."
Giroud is still part of the France roster and is his country's all-time top goalscorer. Despite him being set to move to MLS, Deschamps will still want him as an option for the European Championships which starts in June this year.