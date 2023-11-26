MLS rumors: Bedoya staying, Insigne to Lazio, Rooney winning
- Alejando Bedoya staying with Union
- Lorenzo Insigne connection to Lazio in question
- Wayne Rooney wins first game with new club
MLS rumors: Alejandro Bedoya staying with the Philadelphia Union
The Philadelphia Union are out of MLS Cup after losing to FC Cincinnati yesterday. However, there is hope for the Union that Alejandro Bedoya will stay at the club.
Tom Bogert has quoted Philadelphia's head coach Jim Curtin saying, “He (Bedoya) should 100% be back. … Anywhere in the world, the head coach would have a say with what happens with his captain.”
Bedoya's contract expires at the end of this year, so we will have to wait and see if he stays with Philadelphia.
Question about Lorenzo Insigne link to Lazio
Toronto FC's Lorenzo Insigne has been surprisingly linked with Lazio recently. However, this rumor has been quashed by the Serie A side's president Claudio Lotito.
Lotito told Tag24, "There’s nothing true, that I know of… if I have to be honest, I don’t know, what can I tell you. Look, they haven’t said anything to me about this, to me it seems half nonsense, if not more than half."
Wayne Rooney wins first Birmingham City game
Former D.C. United head coach Wayne Rooney has finally won his first game as the manager of Birmingham City. After four losses and one draw his side beat Sheffield Wednesday, who are bottom of the Championship- 2-1.
Speaking to Blues TV after the game, Rooney said, "We had a good dominance of the game second-half and then, obviously, what you always want when you make changes is for players to have an impact. I thought Jukey (Lukas Jutkiewicz) did that and then JJ (Jordan James) got his goal, so I am really pleased."
Rooney's appointment has been heavily criticised after Birmingham sacked John Eustace who had got the club in the playoffs. Blues are now 14th in the division but they can build on this result over Wednesday.