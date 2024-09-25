MLS rumors: Berhalter to San Jose, Vieira to Atlanta, Akinmboni to Bournemouth
MLS rumors: Gregg Berhalter to the San Jose Earthquakes
Gregg Berhalter lost his job as the head coach of the USMNT after a disappointing showing at the Copa America last summer. Berhalter could swiftly return to management in MLS with the San Jose Earthquakes.
GIVEMESPORT has reported that "The San Jose Earthquakes have interviewed at least four external candidates for their vacant head coaching role: Gregg Berhalter, Bruce Arena, Giovanni Savarese and Robin Fraser... interim manager Ian Russell is also under consideration for the job."
The San Jose Earthquakes are currently bottom of the Western Conference. Therefore, the only way is up in a division with no relegation. Berhalter has previous experience as a head coach in MLS having spent five years with the Columbus Crew.
Is Patrick Vieira to be the next Atlanta United head coach?
Patrick Vieira left his position as Strasbourg manager last summer, which prompted links that he could be the next USMNT head coach. Mauricio Pochettino eventually got the United States job. However, Vieira could still be getting a job back in America.
Vieira has coached in MLS with New York City FC and could make a return to the division. According to GIVEMESPORT, "Patrick Vieira is a finalist to be the next Atlanta United head coach."
Matai Akinmboni could still join AFC Bournemouth
Matai Akinmboni has played eight times as a center-back in MLS this year at the age of just 17. Bursting onto the scene at such a young age has caught the attention of a Premier League club.
Steven Goff posted on X, "Bournemouth submitted 2nd offer late last week for D.C. United’s Matai Akinmboni, per 2 sources. Details not available but still not enough to strike a deal. A third offer seems likely in coming weeks. He turns 18 next month. Four MLS starts amid injuries & loan this year."
Akinmboni has also played for D.C.'s reserve side, Loudoun United, in the USL Championship this year.