MLS rumors: Bradley's next step, Costa leaves the Galaxy, Iraola on the brink
Today's MLS rumors include Michael Bradley embarking on a career in management, Douglas Costa leaving the Los Angeles Galaxy and Andoni Iraola could be sacked by AFC Bournemouth.
MLS rumors: Michael Bradley joins Stabaek
Michael Bradley played his last game in professional soccer for Toronto FC last weekend and has now already begun his career in management. He has joined Stabaek where he will be the assistant to his father Bob Bradley.
Tom Bogert quoted the club on X saying, "We look forward to getting to know Bob’s son better, who will join his father and contribute to the coaching team throughout the season."
Following in his father's footsteps is the logical path for Michael Bradley. Bob Bradley has had a long career as a coach which has seen him manage multiple MLS teams, the USMNT and a short spell in the Premier League with Swansea City.
Douglas Costa leaves the Los Angeles Galaxy
Douglas Costa's unsuccessful time with the Los Angeles Galaxy has come to an end. The winger arrived at the club with an impressive CV having played for Juventus, Bayern Munich and Brazil. However, he did not live up to expectations and scored just seven times in 46 MLS games.
The LA Galaxy's head coach and sporting director Greg Vanney said on the club's official website, “We’d like to thank Douglas for his contributions to the LA Galaxy. We wish him and his family the best in the next step of his career.”
Costa departing also frees up a designated player spot. Javier Hernandez is also expected to leave the Galaxy which will mean that they will have two DP spots. The club needs a rebuild if they are to return to being one of the best MLS teams and their recruitment during the off-season will be crucial to this.
Andoni Iraola on the brink
Former New York City FC player Andoni Iraola — who is now a manager — could be sacked by Premier League side AFC Bournemouth after a poor start to the season.
Iraolo's side are 19th in the division and are yet to win a game. They have not been helped by the injury to ex-New York Red Bulls midfielder Tyler Adams who faces a lengthy time on the sidelines.
Football Insider has reported that, "Iraola must lead Bournemouth to victory over Burnley on Saturday (28 October) or he will be sacked."