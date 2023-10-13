MLS rumors: Buck to Arsenal, Bedoya leaving, Rooney's no to Saudi
Today's MLS rumors include Noel Buck being linked with Arsenal, Alejandro Bedoya set to leave the Philadelphia Union and Wayne Rooney turning down a move to Saudi Arabia before taking charge of Birmingham City.
MLS rumors: Noel Buck to Arsenal
Noel Buck of the New England Revolution, who also plays for the Three Lions' U19s could be about to start playing his club soccer in the country that he represents on the international stage.
Tom Bogert has revealed on X (formerly Twitter) that Arsenal, Burnley and Manchester City are all interested in the player.
Buck was born in Massachusetts but qualifies to play for England through his father. It would be very fitting as well as it being an ambitious career move for him to move to the Premier League.
MLS rumors: Alejandro Bedoya to leave the Philadelphia Union
Alejandro Bedoya is a Philadelphia Union legend who has made over 200 appearances for the club. He has also won the Supporters Shield and was a runner-up in MLS Cup with the Union.
However, his time at the club appears to be up as The Athletic has revealed that the "Philadelphia Union does not plan to offer a contract extension to club captain Alejandro Bedoya."
His deal expires at the end of this season, so with the Union already qualified for the playoffs, this will be his last opportunity to win the MLS Cup with the side.
MLS rumors: Wayne Rooney turned down Saudi move
Former D.C. United manager Wayner Rooney has revealed that he turned down the opportunity to coach in the Saudi Pro League before joining Birmingham City.
Rooney was quoted on Sky Sports in a response to a question if he had offered the opportunity to go to Saudi Arabia, saying "We discussed it, (but) it wasn’t going to happen.
"That’s no disrespect to anyone who has gone out there – for me, I felt my development, my pathway was a different way.”
Rooney has ambitions of managing in the Premier League and he could do that with Birmingham if he can get them promoted from the Championship.