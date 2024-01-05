MLS rumors: Cowell to Chivas, McGuire to Europe, Lampard to Birmingham
- Cade Cowell linked with Chivas Guadalajara
- Duncan McGuire could be on his way to Europe
- Frank Lampard sounded out by Birmingham City
MLS rumors: Cade Cowell to Chivas Guadalajara
San Jose Earthquakes forward Cade Cowell has been linked with a move to Europe in the past, notably, Bologna showed interest last summer. However, Cowell like fellow USMNT teammates Miles Robinson and Brandon Vazquez may end up staying on the North American side of the Atlantic.
Rodrigo Camacho of Fox Sports MX has reported that, "Guadalajara is negotiating the arrival of Cade Cowell starting in 2024. The Mexican-American is one of (the club's sporting director) Fernando Hierro's main options for Chivas in this market. Talks have been going on for days."
Chivas are also set to sign former Los Angeles Galaxy striker Javier 'Chicharito' Hernandez. ESPN's Sergio Dipp posted on X, "He (Chicharito) has said YES to Chivas! After a great effort on the part of the board, the return of the Prodigal Son is getting closer."
Duncan McGuire to Europe
Many USMNT internationals are not testing themselves in Europe right now. Miles Robinson has opted to stay in MLS with FC Cincinnati, whilst Zack Steffen has joined to Colorado Rapids from Manchester City. However, one player that could be crossing the Atlantic to play at the highest level is Duncan McGuire of Orlando City.
According to The Athletic, there are many clubs interested in McGuire, including, Blackburn Rovers, Nantes, Lyon and Molenbeek. Blackburn have already had two bids rejected but is expected to make another offer.
Frank Lampard to Birmingham City
Former D.C. United player and head coach Wayne Rooney was sacked by Birmingham City this week. However, his replacement could be ex-New York City FC midfielder Frank Lampard.
Tom Collomosse of Mail Sport revealed on X that, "Lampard (is) also among those thought to have been sounded out but unclear whether he'd want to resume his managerial career in the bottom five of the Championship, even if it were offered."
Lampard has been out of work since leaving Chelsea last year but has managed in the Championship before. He got Derby County to the playoff final -where they lost to Aston Villa- during the 2018-19 season.