MLS rumors: Cowell to Tigres, Forsberg to New York, Sosa to the Galaxy
- Cade Cowell linked with Tigres
- Emil Fosberg to join the New York Red Bulls
- LA Galaxy bid to sign Ramon Sosa
MLS rumors: Cade Cowell to Tigres
Cade Cowell only scored once in 23 MLS games for the San Jose Earthquakes this year. Talk of a move to Europe has cooled but he could be on his way to Liga MX.
MLS Transfers has reported that, "Tigres are interested in San Jose’s Cade Cowell. He has an interesting profile and the club are convinced they have a path forward for the winger. Bologna had made an offer over the summer and there’s been interest from multiple French clubs."
Tigres are a massive club but playing in Liga MX would be a sideways step for Cowell. If the opportunity to go to Europe arises then he must take it.
Emil Forsberg to join the New York Red Bulls
The New York Red Bulls have announced Sandro Schwarz as their new head coach. Schwarz was most recently manager of Hertha BSC in the Bundesliga.
The Red Bulls are also set to sign Emil Forsberg of the German side RB Leipzig. Fabrizio Romano has revealed that, "Forsberg will join New York Red Bulls from RB Leipzig, deal agreed and confirmed. Not signed yet but Forsberg will play his final two games for Leipzig then join MLS side. Understand deal will be valid until 2026 with an option until 2027."
With Schwaz at the helm and Forsberg in midfield, RBNY look like they will be a force in next year's MLS.
Ramon Sosa to the LA Galaxy
The Los Angeles Galaxy need a star forward after Javier Hernandez departed the club. A replacement for Hernandez could come from the Argentine Primera Division.
According to The Athletic, "the LA Galaxy made a potential club-record bid to sign Paraguay international winger Ramon Sosa from CA Talleres, sources briefed on the talks said Thursday.
"No deal is agreed upon between the parties, but talks remain ongoing. The LA Galaxy’s current club-record transfer is the deal to sign Chicharito from Sevilla for around $9.5 million in 2020. A deal for Sosa is likely to be north of that figure."
Rosa has scored 10 goals and made seven assists in 35 games for Talleres. This form would be very welcome for this Galaxy side that is looking to get back to former glories.