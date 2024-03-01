MLS rumors: Vela to San Jose, Longstaff joins Toronto, U.S. Open Cup update
- Carlos Vela to join the San Jose Earthquakes
- Toronto FC sign Matty Longstaff
- Just eight MLS teams to play in the U.S. Open Cup
MLS rumors: Carlos Vela to the San Jose Earthquakes
LAFC legend Carlos Vela has been without a club since leaving the Black and Gold at the end of last season. However, he is set to remain in MLS with the San Jose Earthquakes.
According to The Athletic, "The San Jose Earthquakes are in advanced talks to sign star free agent Carlos Vela... the deal to join the cross-state San Jose Earthquakes is not finalized yet, but that could change quickly."
Vela scored 93 goals in 188 games in all competitions for LAFC. He won MLS Cup with the side in 2022 and the Golden Boot in 2019 with 34 goals. The Mexican may now be 35 but his experience could be vital for the Earthquakes.
Matty Longstaff joins Toronto FC
Matty Longstaff who played 14 times in the Premier League for Newcastle United has joined Toronto FC. The midfielder has in recent seasons been sent on loan by the Magpies to clubs including Aberdeen, Mansfield Town and Colchester United.
Speaking of the transfer to Toronto's official website, the club's Head Coach John Herdman said, "I'm thrilled to welcome Matty to our squad. His Premier League experience and dynamic playing style will add depth to our midfield and complement our tactical blueprint."
U.S. Open Cup update
Speculation about the U.S. Open Cup's format for this year has been going on for a long time. However, a decision by U.S. Soccer has finally been made on the 2024 tournament.
It is not going to be a popular one with U.S. Soccer revealing that, "The MLS clubs participating in the 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup, and their MLS Next Pro teams, were excluded from the selection process for the 2024 U.S. Open Cup, which was determined based on results in the 2023 MLS regular season."
Only Atlanta United FC, FC Dallas, Houston Dynamo FC, Los Angeles FC, Real Salt Lake, San Jose Earthquakes, Seattle Sounders FC and Sporting Kansas City will be the MLS sides competing in the Open Cup this year.