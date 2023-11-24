MLS rumors: Chancalay to New England, four Designated Players, Steuckers to the Crew
Today's MLS rumors include Tomas Chancalay joining the New England Revolution permanently. Teams could use four Designated Players next year and the Columbus Crew are trying to sign Jarne Steuckers.
MLS rumors: Tomas Chancalay to the New England Revolution
Tomas Chancalay has been on loan at the New England Revolution from the Argentine side Racing Club. He scored six goals in 11 MLS games this year and the club are now set to sign him permanently.
Cesar Luis Merlo has reported that, "New England Revolution made use of the purchase option for Tomas Chancalay, who was on loan until the middle of next year. The MLS club has already communicated this to Racing, who will receive US$3,100,000 for 75% of the pass."
MLS Rumors: Four Designated Players
MLS is growing and clubs will want to add more star players to their rosters. Inter Miami already have Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets and Leonardo Campana as thier three Designated Players but they may need another DP spot if they are to sign Luis Suarez as well.
This could soon be possible as Caleb Pongratz posted on X that, "I’m told from multiple sources that there will be 4 MLS Designated Player slots per team in 2024."
MLS Rumors: Jarne Steuckers to the Columbus Crew
Jarne Steuckers broke into Sint-Truiden's first team this year and he played 13 times in the Belgian Pro League. The 21-year-old scored once and made three assists during this campaign and now could be on his way to MLS.
Sacha Tavolieri has revealed that, "Discussions are currently underway between the STVV & Columbus Crew in MLS for Jarne Steuckers. The Belgian midfielder has a departure clause in his contract that the Americans want to lift."