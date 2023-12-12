MLS rumors: Chiellini retires, Messi vs Ronaldo, no fourth DP
- Los Angeles FC's Giorgio Chiellini retires
- Lionel Messi's Inter Miami to play Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr
- Don Garber confirms there will be no fourth DP
MLS rumors: Giorgio Chiellini retires
It was not a fairytale ending for Giorgio Chiellini's career as his Los Angeles FC side was defeated by the Columbus Crew in the MLS Cup final. However, Chiellini should be proud of his exploits for LAFC and his career as a whole.
Fabrizio Romano announced on X that "Italian legend Giorgio Chiellini has decided to retire from professional football with immediate effect. One of the best centre backs of the last decade. Pure leadership, serial winner, top guy."
During his career, Chiellini won the European Championships with Italy, Serie A nine times with Juventus and one MLS Cup with LAFC.
Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo
Inter Miami recently announced that they had not yet agreed to play Al-Nassr as part of their pre-season. However, the club have now announced that they will be playing the Saudi Pro League side in the Riyadh Season Cup.
Inter Miami's official website revealed that, "on Thursday, Feb. 1 (2024), the team will face Al Nassr at the Kingdom Arena at 1 p.m. ET. The match will pit Inter Miami star Lionel Messi against a familiar opponent in Cristiano Ronaldo, who stars for Al Nassr."
The match will likely be the final showdown between Messi and his long term rival Ronaldo.
No fourth Designated Player
It was rumored that a fourth Designated Player would be added to MLS for the upcoming season. However, this has been denied by the league's commissioner Don Garber.
Garber was quoted by Jonathon Tannerwald ahead of the MLS Cup final saying, "No plans to add a fourth DP, but there will be announcements coming out of our board meeting… There will be some exciting things that we’re going to announce.”