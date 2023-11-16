MLS rumors: Davies to Chelsea, Klaassen to Vancouver, Nocerino joins Miami
Today's MLS rumors include Alphonso Davies being linked with Chelsea. The Vancouver Whitecaps are interested in Davy Klaassen and Antonio Nocerino has joined Miami FC.
MLS rumors: Alphonso Davies to Chelsea
Former Vancouver Whitecaps defender Alphonso Davies has been heavily linked with a move from Bayern Munich to Real Madrid recently. However, the Canadian is now also subject to interest from teams in the Premier League.
90min reported that, "Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City are all interested in signing Bayern Munich's Alphonso Davies, but ultimately believe the player wants to join Real Madrid."
The Premier League is the best division in the World, so if Davies really wants to really test himself then he should consider a move to England. The lure of Real Madrid is great and if Davies were to join the club he would become the first player from Canada to represent them.
Davy Klaassen to the Vancouver Whitecaps
Davy Klaassen only joined Inter Milan from Ajax last summer but the midfielder is already being linked with a move to MLS.
MLS Transfers has revealed that the "Vancouver Whitecaps have looked into adding current Inter Milan midfielder Davy Klaassen but the Dutch international is looking to see out his contract until 2024. Talks to be visited next summer to reassess the situation."
Klaassen is now 30 and has only played three times in Serie A for Inter this season. It could be the right time for the Netherlands international to join MLS.
Antonio Nocerino joins Miami FC
Former Orlando City midfielder Antonio Nocerino has been announced as the head coach of the USL Championship side Miami FC. This will be the Italian's first job in management.
Speaking to the club's official website Nocerino said, “I truly believe in the short-term projects we have planned here at the club but also the long-term ones, which represent a new and exciting challenge."