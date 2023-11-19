MLS rumors: De Gea to Miami, Modric to Saudi Arabia, Gallardo joins Al-Ittihad
Today's MLS rumors include David De Gea being linked with Inter Miami. The Herons' target Luka Modric has the option of going to Saudi Arabia and former D.C. United player Marcelo Gallardo Joins Al-Ittihad.
MLS rumors: David de Gea to Inter Miami
David De Gea has been without a club since leaving Manchester United at the end of last season. There has been talk of a potential return to the club to fill on for Andre Onana if he goes to the Africa Cup of Nations which starts in January.
De Gea's affection for United was shown as he turned up to watch their women's team play after he was released from the club. He may feel it is his duty to go back to Old Trafford when called upon. However, at 33 it could be time for him to start playing soccer outside of Europe.
He has turned down a move to the Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr. However, according to the Daily Star, "De Gea is being offered a path back into football – by Inter Miami supremo David Beckham."
Luka Modric turns down Saudi move
Inter Miami are also interested in Luka Modric to join Lionel Messi, Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets in their ranks. However, the MLS team have competition from the Saudi Pro League in signing the Croatian.
SPORT has reported that, "Modric will be free to negotiate his future with any club as of January 1. And his representative, Borja Couce, has already thrown down the gauntlet to the Saudi Arabian League."
Marcelo Gallardo to Al-Ittihad
Former D.C. United player Marcelo Gallardo is the new manager of the Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad. The club posted on X (formerly Twitter), "Thrilled to welcome Gallardo, our new coach from Argentina!"
This will be Gallardo's first job since River Plate where he won the Copa Libertadores twice in his eight years with the Argentine side. Now at his disposal at Al-Ittihad is a roster that already includes Karim Benzema, N'Golo Kante and Fabinho.