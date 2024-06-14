MLS rumors: McGuire to Wednesday, Callaghan to Nashville, Shaqiri to Europe
- Duncan McGuire linked with Sheffield Wednesday
- B.J. Callaghan could be Nashville's next manager
- Xherdan Shaqiri wants to return to European soccer
MLS rumors: Duncan McGuire to Sheffield Wednesday
Duncan McGuire has been key to Orlando City this year in MLS. He has scored five goals in 13 league matches which has been just as well — Luis Muriel who is one of their Designated Players has found the back of the net just twice in 15 games.
McGuire came agonizingly close to joining Blackburn Rovers last January. However, he could still seal a move to a Championship club this summer.
Tom Bogert has reported that, "Several clubs have called Orlando in an active pursuit for Duncan McGuire, including Sheffield Wednesday. Also Serie A interest. Nothing advanced at all. Orlando's stance is they aren't considering offers. But their resolve will be tested with bids."
McGuire has one cap for the USMNT but is also still part the United States U23s side. If he is to make more appearances for the senior squad then he stands a much better chance if he is competing in European soccer.
B.J. Callaghan could be Nashville's next manager
Nashville have been without a permanent manager since the sacking of Gary Smith. Rumba Munthali is currently in charge on an interim basis. However, the MLS team could poach a USMNT coach to become their new boss.
The Athletic has reported that, "U.S. national team assistant B.J. Callaghan is the frontrunner to be named the next Nashville SC manager and the two sides are in discussions for a deal."
Callaghan has worked as an assistant coach to Jim Curtin with the Philadelphia Union. Joining Nashville would be his first job as a manager. Although, he was the USMNT's interim head coach last year where he won the CONCACAF Nations League in Gregg Berhalter's absence.
Xherdan Shaqiri wants to return to European soccer
Xherdan Shaqiri has scored just two goals and made one assist in 12 MLS games this year for the Chicago Fire. He is about to embark on a European Championship campaign with Switzerland and wants to start playing his club soccer back in Europe also.
Tom Bogert quoted Shaqiri saying, “I want to return to Europe.” The MLS insider also added that, "Chicago Fire also would want that outcome, to open the DP spot and have a clean break. We’ll see this summer if it happens."
It remains to be seen what clubs might be interested in the midfielder. However, he has a great chance to put himself in the shop window at Euro 2024.