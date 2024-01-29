MLS rumors: Origi to LAFC, McGuire bid rejected, Gutierrez on USMNT
- Divock Origi linked with LAFC
- Orlando City reject bid for Duncan McGuire
- Brian Gutierrez talks USMNT
MLS rumors: Divock Origi to LAFC
Divock Origi's loan at Nottingham Forest from AC Milan has not worked out. The player has not scored in nine Premier League appearances but the 28-year-old could now be on his way to MLS.
Sky Sports has reported that, "Forest are prepared to cut short Divock Origi’s loan from AC Milan, in order to allow the striker to join Los Angeles FC for the remainder of the season."
Origi is best known for his time at Liverpool -- where he scored in their Champions League final victory in 2019. That goal was against Hugo Lloris, who was in goal for Tottenham Hotspur that day. Origi could be reunited with Lloris as the Frenchman has joined LAFC from Spurs.
Orlando City reject Duncan McGuire bid
Orlando City recently rejected a bid from Blackburn Rovers for Duncan McGuire. Their stance on the player has not changed with the MLS side rejecting another bid from a Championship club.
The Athletic revealed that, "Orlando City rejected an offer from Sheffield Wednesday for forward Duncan McGuire. Orlando view the offer not close to their valuation. Sheffield Wednesday isn’t the only team interested in McGuire ahead of the transfer deadline."
Wednesday are currently in the relegation zone in the Championship. They desperately need to bring in recruits to stop them going down to League One.
Brian Gutierrez on the USMNT
Brian Gutierrez of the Chicago Fire plays for the United States U23s. However, he is also eligible to represent Mexico and told 90min, "I'm always open to talk and always open for both national teams.
“The US side has reached out. I’ve had talks with Gregg (Berhalter), where he talks about being part of the first team and the Olympics that are coming up in the summer.”
Gutierrez is a talented attacking midfielder who played 32 times in MLS last season -- where he scored twice and made seven assists.