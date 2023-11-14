MLS rumors: Forsberg to New York, Davies to stay, new stadium for the Revs
Today's MLS rumors include Emil Forsberg being set to join the New York Red Bulls. Alphonso Davies might stay at Bayern Munich and the New England Revolution could soon have a new stadium.
MLS rumors: Emil Forsberg to the New York Red Bulls
Emil Forsberg who has played over 300 times for RB Leipzig and 84 times for Sweden, is set to make the move to join the New York Red Bulls.
According to Sky Sports, "Forsberg will leave the Bundesliga club in January to join MLS side New York Red Bulls."
Forsberg has won the DFB-Pokal twice with Leipzig but now at the age of 32 the time has come for him to finish his career in America.
Alphonso Davies to stay
Former Vancouver Whitecaps defender Alphonso Davies has been linked with a move to Real Madrid from Bayern Munich recently.
However, 90min have quoted Bayern's president Herbert Hainer saying, "He's with us under contract until June 2025, he's one of the best full-backs in the world. Of course, we want to keep Davies and I hope he also wants to stay."
It would be a huge loss for the Bundesliga side if Davies was to move on. Also, the club's stance of wanting to keep the Canadian will also drive the price that Los Blancos would have to pay for him up.
New stadium for New England Revolution
The New England Revolution currently play at the Gillette Stadium which they share with the NFL team the New England Patriots. However, the Revs could soon have their own soccer-specific stadium.
Boston 25 News has revealed that, "Plans for a new soccer stadium in Everett for the New England Revolution are closer to becoming a reality."