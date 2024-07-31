MLS rumors: Gomez to Brighton, Space for Reus, O'Brien joins LAFC
- Brighton set to sign Diego Gomez from Inter Miami
- There is now space for Marco Reus at LA Galaxy
- Lewis O'Brien joins LAFC from Nottingham Forest
MLS rumors: Diego Gomez to join Brighton
Brighton are a club known for their sharp recruitment especially when it comes to South American talent. It is no surprise that the Seagulls are set to sign Diego Gomez from Inter Miami.
Tom Bogert has revealed that, "Brighton are finalizing a deal to sign Paraguay int’l midfielder Diego Gomez from Inter Miami. Total deal around $18m. Gomez to remain with Miami until the winter. One of most expensive outbound transfers in MLS history."
Gomez has played 12 MLS games for Miami this year and scored three times with three assists. The midfielder is currently with Paraguay at the Olympics where he has already set up two goals in the group stage.
Space for Marco Reus at the LA Galaxy
Marco Reus has been linked with the Los Angeles Galaxy for some time after he left Borussia Dortmund at the end of last season. It now appears that the LA Galaxy have space for him in their squad.
According to Tom Bogert, "the loan of Jonathan Perez to Nashville clears the requisite space the LA Galaxy need to add Marco Reus to the roster."
Reus is a legend with Dortmund who he made over 400 appearances for. However, there are injury concerns about the 35-year-old German.
Lewis O'Brien joins LAFC
Lewis O'Brien had a loan spell with D.C. United from Nottingham Forest last year when Wayne Rooney was still in charge of the MLS side. He has now returned to North American soccer on loan at Los Angeles FC from Forest.
LAFC Co-President & General Manager John Thorrington told the club's official website, "We are incredibly excited to welcome Lewis to Los Angeles. He is a dynamic, versatile midfielder with qualities we know will complement an already strong group of midfielders and will help in our pursuit of trophies."
The Black and Gold are creating an impressive roster that already includes the French duo of Hugo Lloris and recently Olivier Giroud. There is also talk that Antoine Griezmann could also be joining LAFC.