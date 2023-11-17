MLS rumors: Griezmann to Kansas, Armas joins Colorado, Schwarz to New York
Today's MLS rumors include Antoine Griezmann being linked with Sporting Kansas City. Chris Armas has reportedly joined the Colorado Rapids and Sandro Schwarz could be the next head coach of the New York Red Bulls.
MLS rumors: Antoine Griezmann to Sporting Kansas City
Antoine Griezmann of Atletico Madrid has been linked with Sporting Kansas City recently. The MLS side's head coach Peter Vermes has denied there has been contact with the player. However, he did say that Griezmann would be a great player for Sporting KC.
The Daily Mail has quoted Vermes saying, "He's a great player, Fantastic. Big time quality. He's a world-class player. If he's interested, then he'd be a good player to start recruiting."
Sporting KC were in for Cristiano Ronaldo before he signed for Al-Nassr. Therefore, it is about time that the Wizards sign a real star player and this could be Griezmann.
Chris Armas joins the Colorado Rapids
The Colorado Rapids have been without a head coach since they parted ways with Robin Fraser in September. However, they are now set to announce a former Manchester United and Leeds United coach as their next manager.
The Athletic have revealed that "the Colorado Rapids have hired Chris Armas as their next head coach."
Former USMNT player Armas worked under Ralf Ragnick at Manchester United and with Jesse Marsch at Leeds United. He has been a head coach before in MLS with the New York Red Bulls and Toronto FC.
Sandro Schwarz to the New York Red Bulls
Sandro Schwarz was sacked by Hertha Berlin earlier this year but he could soon have a new job in MLS with the New York Red Bulls.
According to BILD, "He is said to have already reached an agreement with the New York Red Bulls.
RB Leipzig's sister club wants to make a big upgrade after being eliminated in the first round of the playoffs this season."