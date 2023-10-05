MLS rumors: Hall to Chelsea, Lampard to Rangers, Davies to City
Today's MLS rumors include Julian Hall being linked with Chelsea, Frank Lampard could be the next Rangers manager and Manchester City are interested in Alphonso Davies.
MLS rumors: Julian Hall to Chelsea
Julian Hall recently made his MLS debut for the New York Red Bulls against the Chicago Fire at the age of just 15. The winger is already being linked with some of Europe's top clubs. However, at such a young age, he needs to make sure he makes the right move if he is to leave the Red Bulls.
The Evening Standard has reported that "Chelsea want to sign 15-year-old American Julian Hall, who last week became the second-youngest player ever to play in Major League Soccer when making his debut for New York Red Bulls."
Chelsea are not a club that is known for giving young players a chance. They are a side that has always spent big and sold their young players on. Moving to Stamford Bridge may not be the best move for Hall. It might be wise to stay with the Red Bulls before waiting for the right club to come along.
MLS rumors: Frank Lampard to Rangers
Former New York City FC midfielder Frank Lampard has been out of work since leaving Chelsea at the end of last season. Lampard was recently on Sky Sports' Monday Night Football which is often where coaches who are looking for a new club put themselves in the shop window.
A return to management seems imminent and The Telegraph has revealed that "Frank Lampard is open to speaking to Rangers about their vacant manager position as the club starts the process of finding a permanent replacement for Michael Beale."
Lampard is known to have an affinity with Rangers as he sat with their fans to watch them in the 2008 UEFA Cup Final that was held in Manchester. It would be fitting for him to take over at the Scottish side. However, fans will have mixed views on him taking over, as he has does not have the best record in his most recent jobs at Chelsea and Everton.
MLS rumors: Alphonso Davies to Manchester City
Alphonso Davies who started his career at the Vancouver Whitecaps before joining Bayern Munich is in demand from some of the biggest clubs in European soccer.
According to 90min, "Chelsea, Manchester City and Real Madrid have all shown interest in Alphonso Davies, who is set to be offered a new contract by Bayern Munich."
The Canadian is already at a massive club in Bayern but he may have ambitions of playing in the Premier League and it would also be very hard to turn down Real Madrid.