MLS rumors: Lloris to LAFC, Griezmann to the league, Eile to New York
- Hugo Lloris to Los Angeles FC
- Antoine Griezmann to the league
- Noah Eile to the New York Red Bulls
MLS rumors: Hugo Lloris to LAFC
Hugo Lloris remains a Tottenham Hotspur player, although he has need played a single game for them this season. The club's former captain has been in north London since 2012 and has made 444 appearances for the club.
He unfortunatley did not win anything with Spurs and it is a shame that his time at the club is ending with him frozen out of the squad. However, an opportunity to end his career at one of MLS' most successful teams in recent years could be on the cards.
Paul O Keefe has reported that, "Hugo Lloris is in advanced talks with Los Angeles FC with a view to moving in January."
Antoine Griezmann to the league
Antoine Griezmann has been linked with MLS for some time and the Frenchman has reiterated his desire to come to the league.
Griezmann was quoted by AS saying, "what I would like later is the MLS, I have always recognized that. But Atletico (Madrid) will be almost one hundred percent my last club in Europe."
It remains to be seen which club in MLS Griezmann could join. However, he has been linked to Sporting Kansas City in the past.
Noah Eile to the New York Red Bulls
The New York Red Bulls could soon have a new goalkeeper. A highly-rated youngster is set to arrive at the club from Europe.
Fotbollskanalan has revealed that the, "New York Red Bulls (are) close to signing Noah Eile from Malmo FF."