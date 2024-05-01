MLS rumors: Immobile to New York, Lozano to San Diego, Di Maria option
- Ciro Immobile could sign for NYCFC or RBNY
- San Diego FC in talks to sign Chucky Lozano
- Angel Di Maria could be an option for MLS clubs
MLS rumors: Ciro Immobile to New York
Ciro Immobile has been a prolific striker for Lazio -- scoring 206 goals in 337 appearances for the club. However, he is now 34 and it could be time for him to head to MLS.
Corrie dello Sport has reported that he is interested in a move to New York but no offers have been received yet. There are also links to the Saudi Pro League and he could finish his career with Lazio. His contract with the Italian side expires in 2026.
Chucky Lozano to San Diego
San Diego FC are set to join MLS next year and they need a big-name player to announce them on this stage. This could come in the form of a Mexican winger who has starred in Europe.
The Athletic has revealed that, "MLS expansion club San Diego FC is in advanced talks to sign Mexico star Hirving “Chucky” Lozano from PSV...
"San Diego is expected to pay a transfer fee of around $12 million to the Dutch club if the deal gets done, sources add. Lozano would become San Diego’s marquee signing ahead of their debut MLS season in 2025."
In 30 games in all competitions for PSV this season, Lozano has scored six goals and made three assists.
Angel Di Maria to MLS
Angel Di Maria who plays for Benfica was linked to Inter Miami last year before being set to join his former club Rosario Central.
However, according to Argentine journalist Gaston Edul, "Di María is not going to return to Rosario Central in June. His intention to return was clear but the context of the city will surely make him prioritize the safety of his family."
Di Maria's decision will put MLS clubs on alert about the prospect of signing the winger who has also played for Real Madrid, Manchester United, PSG and Juventus.