MLS rumors: Miami vs Newell's, Porter to New England, Mensah to Atlanta
MLS rumors: Inter Miami to play Newell's Old Boys
Inter Miami already have a packed pre-season schedule with a trip to Saudi Arabia to face Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr. However, another intriguing fixture has now also been announced.
The Herons have revealed that they will play Lionel Messi's former youth team Newell's Old Boys in a friendly on Thursday, Feb. 15.
Messi played for Newell's before joining Barcelona's academy in the year 2000. Inter Miami's head coach Gerardo 'Tata' Martino also played for and managed the Argentine side.
Speaking to Miami's official website Martino said, "I am delighted to welcome my beloved Newell’s to our home here in Miami. It will be a special match due to everything Newell’s Old Boys means to me."
Caleb Porter to the New England Revolution
Caleb Porter who has won MLS Cup with Columbus Crew and the Portland Timbers is set to to take up his third job in the league.
The Athletic has reported that, "The New England Revolution is finalizing a deal to name two-time MLS Cup-winning manager Caleb Porter as the club’s next head coach."
Jonathan Mensah to Atlanta United
Jonathan Mensah who is formerly of Columbus Crew and the San Jose Earthquakes is one of two defenders that could be joining Atlanta United.
Tom Bogert posted on X that, "Two center backs Atlanta United are interested in, per sources: Stian Gregersen (28) of Bordeaux. Norway int’l with eight caps. Jonathan Mensah (33), free agent. MLS veteran, MLS Cup winner with Columbus Crew. Most recently with San Jose."