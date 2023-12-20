MLS rumors: Marsch on Open Cup, Atlanta's Robinson offer, Julian Gressel to Inter Miami
MLS rumors: Jesse Marsch has his say on the U.S. Open Cup
Jesse Marsch who last coached in MLS with the New York Red Bulls has weighed in on the league's decision not to play in the U.S. Open Cup.
Speaking on the Call It What You Want podcast, Marsch said, "Don Garber has made a slew of the right decisions to help this league grow. This one though, is the wrong one. You’re talking about refusing the history of a longstanding tournament. It is the wrong decision.”
The decision by MLS has overwhelmingly been criticized. Sebastian Salazar declared on Futbol Americas that, "It is time for U.S. Soccer to seriously consider stripping MLS of its division one status."
Atlanta United made an offer for Miles Robinson
Miles Robinson is out of contract with Atlanta United and has been the subject of interest from teams in Europe as well as in MLS. However, he could end up staying with Atlanta.
Taylor Twellman posted on X, "Atlanta made Miles Robinson an offer that was a “max TAM” deal [similar to the Aaron Long contract last year with LAFC]."
Julian Gressel to join Inter Miami
Inter Miami are rumored to be signing star forward Luis Suarez to play alongside Lionel Messi. However, they still need help at the back and are set to sign Julian Gressel from Columbus Crew.
Tom Bogert revealed that, "Inter Miami is in the final stages of talks over a deal with two-time MLS Cup-winning free agent Julian Gressel. Not done yet but if all goes smooth, Gressel will head to Miami. Gressel among the most coveted FAs available. Big get for MIA."
Gressel played 29 times in MLS last year for Columbus and the Vancouver Whitecaps scoring four times and making six assists.