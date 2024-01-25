MLS rumors: Ferreira move blocked, Reyna to Forest, Scally to Newcastle
- Jesus Ferreira's move to Spartak Moscow blocked by MLS
- Gio Reyna could be on his way to Nottingham Forest
- Joe Scally has been linked with Newcastle United
MLS rumors: Jesus Ferreira's move to Spartak Moscow blocked
It is expected that Jesus Ferreira will move to a European club from FC Dallas soon in his career. However, the player has just seen a transfer for him to a Russian team blocked by MLS.
The Athletic reported that, "FC Dallas received a $13 million bid for USMNT forward Jesus Ferreira from Russian club Spartak Moscow that would have been accepted, but the league has stepped in and told all parties that the potential deal will not move forward.
"Ferreira wanted to make the move and was in negotiations with Spartak over personal terms when MLS communicated its decision to Dallas and Ferreira. The reasoning delivered to the club and player was that there are risks for American business entities doing business with Russian entities."
It is a shame for the player to be denied a move to Europe but this one could be a blessing in disguise. Russian teams are currently banned from UEFA events, so Ferreira would not have been able to play in the Champions League, Europa League or Europa Conference League with Spartak Moscow.
Gio Reyna to Nottingham Forest
Gio Reyna — who played youth soccer for New York City FC — looks to be finally on his way out of Borussia Dortmund. He has not been playing regularly for the Bundesliga side but could be on his way to the Premier League.
Fabrizio Romano revealed that, "Nottingham Forest and Borussia Dortmund have scheduled new round of talks for Gio Reyna loan deal. Loan fee and salary coverage still being discussed while Gio has already accepted NFFC as destination. His new agent Jorge Mendes is taking care of the deal."
Reyna would be reunited with USMNT teammate Matt Turner at Forest. However, he will not likely feature with the club's other American goalkeeper, Ethan Horvath.
Darren Witcoop posted on X: "Horvath expected to leave Nottingham Forest before the deadline. Cardiff and Blackburn among those to have made enquiries over the American keeper although outgoings in that department must first be made. Interest from Europe as well."
Joe Scally to Newcastle United
Joe Scally did play in MLS for New York City FC, before his move to Borussia Monchengladbach. However, his time at the Bundesliga club could be coming to an end.
According to ESPN, "Several clubs from the Premier League and Serie A are interested in United States men's national team defender Joe Scally ahead of a potential summer move.
"The Borussia Monchengladbach defender's versatility and substantial Bundesliga experience has caught the eye of Newcastle United, Fulham and Bournemouth, alongside AC Milan in Serie A."
It may be that Newcastle might want to sign Scally sooner if Kieran Trippier moves to Bayern Munich this transfer window.
A move to Fulham would see Scally play in a defense that already features two American players in Antonee Robinson and Tim Ream. Moving to Bournemouth would see him play alongside USMNT teammate Tyler Adams.
A transfer to AC Milan would be particularly exciting as they also have two Stars and Stripes players. Christian Pulisic and Yunus Musah play for the Italian giants.