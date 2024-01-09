MLS rumors: Benzema to LAFC, Pellistri to LA Galaxy, McCarty to Atlanta
- Karim Benzema linked with LAFC
- LA Galaxy want Facundo Pellistri
- Atlanta United to sign Dax McCarty
MLS rumors: Karim Benzema to LAFC
Los Angeles FC have already signed Hugo Lloris this off season and he could be joined at the club by his former France international teammate Karim Benzema.
Youssef El Idrissi has reported that, "Benzema receives an initial bid from Los Angeles USA, Player asks Al-Ittihad board to discuss it if the team is not supported by new stars & not building a strong project to compete this season."
Benzema is not the only player from the Saudi Pro League to have become disillusioned with the division. Jordan Henderson wants to leave Al-Ettifaq and return to the Premier League.
LAFC have had some star names over the years including Gareth Bale and Giorgio Chiellini. Benzema could be the next world-renowned player to join the club.
Facundo Pellistri to LA Galaxy
Facundo Pellistri played for Manchester United in their FA Cup win over Wigan Athletic last night. However, the Uruguayan has played just nine times in the Premier League this season. He could have the option of staying in Europe or going to MLS.
Fabrizio Romano posted on X: "PSV Eindhoven approach Man United over loan deal for Facundo Pellistri — negotiations are starting. Understand LA Galaxy also want Pellistri with plan to submit permanent transfer proposal soon, up to Man Utd and player."
Dax McCarty to Atlanta United
Dax McCarty looks set to have found a new club after leaving Nashville with the 36-year-old is set to continue in MLS.
According to Tom Bogert on X: "Atlanta United finalizing deal to sign MLS legend Dax McCarty."
McCarty is third on the list of all-time appearance makers in MLS having played in 496 games. This is just 57 behind the record holder Nick Rimando.
McCarty has won two Supporters Shields with the New York Red Bulls but has never won MLS Cup. Time is running out for the midfielder to get his hands on that trophy.