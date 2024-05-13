MLS rumors: De Bruyne to San Diego, McGuire to Blackburn, Giroud to LAFC
- Kevin De Bruyne linked with San Diego FC
- Blackburn Rovers are back in for Duncan McGuire
- Olivier Giroud announces AC Milan departure
MLS rumors: Kevin De Bruyne to San Diego FC
Kevin De Bruyne is on course to clinch another Premier League title with Manchester City this season. However, the Belgian has just 12 months remaining on his contract and cannot go on forever with Pep Guardiola's side.
HITC have reported that, "new American MLS franchise San Diego FC are ready to launch an audacious attempt to land Manchester City superstar De Bruyne."
San Diego will join MLS in 2025 and what better way to announce themselves in the division by signing a great such as De Bruyne. The midfielder is just 32 and is sure to have many suitors if he is to depart City.
Duncan McGuire to Blackburn Rovers
Duncan McGuire's move to Blackburn Rovers from Orlando City fell through on the final day of the January transfer window. McGuire has responded well to this disappointment by scoring five times in 10 MLS games this year and a move to the Championship side could be back on.
According to The Athletic, "A high-ranking executive from English club Blackburn Rovers is set to travel to the United States this week to scout Orlando City forward Duncan McGuire and will seek to reignite talks for a summer transfer... Orlando City has made a new, enhanced contract offer to McGuire as well."
McGuire has proved that he can perform in MLS and must take this opportunity to go to Europe rather than sign a new deal with Orlando.
Olivier Giroud announces AC Milan departure
Olivier Groud is set to join Los Angeles FC this summer and the player has now announced that he will be leaving AC Milan for MLS.
In an interview for Milan's official pages, Giroud said, "the next two games will be my last for Milan. My career will continue in the MLS."
Giroud's final games with Milan will be against Torino this Saturday and then Salernitana the following week.