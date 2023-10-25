MLS rumors: LAFC to buy Grasshopper, Costa to Saudi, Quioto to leave Montreal
Today's MLS rumors include Los Angeles FC in talks to buy Grasshopper Club Zurich, Douglas Costa could be on his way to Saudi Arabia and Romell Quioto is set to leave CF Montreal.
MLS rumors: Los Angeles FC to buy Grasshopper
The reigning MLS Cup champions Los Angeles FC are to face the Vancouver Whitecaps in the upcoming playoffs. The club are also embarking on an interesting investment involving a European side.
According to Bloomberg, “The Chinese owners of Grasshopper Club Zurich are in early-stage talks to sell the Swiss football team to Los Angeles FC, according to people familiar with the conversations. A deal isn’t guaranteed, and since LAFC has shown interest, the owners of Grasshopper have tried to attract rival bidders, a person familiar with the matter said.”
The two clubs could create a partnership that could be mutually beneficial. However, multi-club ownerships are often unpopular with supporters. Todd Boehly who owns the Premier League side Chelsea recently invested in Strasbourg. This has led to protests from fans of the French side.
Douglas Costa to Saudi Arabia
Douglas Costa has recently left the Los Angeles Galaxy after a disappointing time at the club. However, he is already seeking his next challenge, which could come in the Saudi Pro League.
Fabrizio Romano has reported that, "Costa plans for Saudi Arabia trip in the next weeks in order to consider proposals and explore his next move options."
Romell Quioto to leave CF Montreal
CF Montreal forward Romell Quioto is set to leave the Canadian side when his contract runs out at the end of the season. The player scored 48 goals in total in MLS for Montreal and the Houston Dynamo.
Diario Diez has revealed that the Honduran's next move could be to join the Turkish side Konyaspor.