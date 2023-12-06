MLS rumors: Lampard to Charlotte, Suarez to Miami, Almada to Europe
- Frank Lampard linked with Charlotte FC job
- Luis Suarez set to join Inter Miami
- Thiago Almada wants move to Europe
MLS rumors: Frank Lampard to Charlotte FC
Frank Lampard has been out of work since leaving Chelsea at the end of last season. So far his managerial career is yet to hit the heights that it did as a player. However, he is now being linked with a team in MLS.
TopBin90 have reported that, "Charlotte FC are close to finalizing their next head coach. The team has interviewed two former Premier League coaches: Chelsea legend Frank Lampard and former Aston Villa manager Dean Smith. Both are on Charlotte FC's shortlist."
Smith is a very experienced coach who has managed Aston Villa, Norwich City and Leicester City in the Premier League. Lampard has coached bigger clubs in the division in Chelsea and Everton. Also, the former England player knows MLS as he played for New York City FC.
Luis Suarez to Inter Miami
Luis Suarez has been linked with Inter Miami for some time. However, it now appears to finally be happening.
The Miami Herald have revealed that, "Suarez is expected to join the club in the coming weeks after playing his last home match for Brazilian team Gremio and bidding a tearful farewell to its adoring fans."
The Herons will have a star-studded lineup of former Barcelona players including Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba and now Suarez.
Thiago Almada to Europe
Thiago Almada appears to have outgrown MLS. He is already a World Cup winner and he scored 11 goals and made 16 assists in 31 games for Atlanta United this season.
Almada is desperate to play at the highest level and told ESPN Argentina, "in the upcoming transfer window. I’d like to go to any top league.”
The Argentine has been linked with Napoli and Ajax but it remains to be seen if he will get the move that he wants. His contract with Atlanta runs until December 2025.