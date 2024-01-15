MLS rumors: Lingard to Portland, Pulisic to the league, Gioacchini to Como
- Jesse Lingard linked with the Portland Timbers
- Christian Pulisic to play in MLS later in his career
- Como FC are interested in Nicholas Gioacchini
MLS rumors: Jesse Lingard to the Portland Timbers
The Portland Timbers are now coached by former Manchester United midfielder Phil Neville and an ex-Red Devil in Jesse Lingard could be playing under him next season.
The Daily Mail has reported that, "Lingard's new agents have been exploring possibilities in the MLS market over the weekend with Portland Timbers among those sounded out."
Lingard has been without a club since leaving the Premier League side Nottingham Forest last summer. His move to Forest was a disaster and he should have joined West Ham United, who he flourished whilst on loan at previously, instead.
Christian Pulisic to MLS
Landon Donovan urged Christian Pulisic to join MLS when he was not playing at Chelsea but it is better that the player would come to North America much later in his career.
Pulisic is now flourishing at AC Milan in Serie A and he should have many years competing in Europe at the highest level ahead of him.
The USMNT star understands this and told The Athletic (subscription required), "I hopefully have some great years in Europe ahead of me. I’m loving my time here, so of course MLS is not in my head at the moment. But, yeah. At the end of my career? Absolutely.”
Niko Gioacchini to Como FC
Niko Gioacchini currently plays for St. Louis City in MLS, who he has scored 10 goals in 37 games for. However, he could be on his way back to Europe, having previously played in France with Caen and Montpellier.
Fabrizio Romano posted on X: "Understand Como FC sent a proposal to St Louis City for striker Niko Gioacchini. Gioacchini has agreed terms with Como, now it’s between the two clubs."
Gioacchini has played eight times for the USMNT and scored three goals. If he is to compete with Folarin Balogun and Ricardo Pepi for a starting place in Gregg Berhalter's roster then he must be playing at the highest level he can.