MLS rumors: Lloris joins LAFC, Monterrey want Vazquez, Evander to Flamengo

MLS rumors: Hugo Lloris joins Los Angeles FC
Los Angeles FC have had some star names wear their black and gold shirts including Gareth Bale and Giorgio Chiellini. Both Bale and Cheillini have now departed LAFC but a big name from Tottenham Hotspur in Hugo Lloris has arrived at the club.
LAFC's Co-President & General Manager John Thorrington told the team's official website that, "Hugo is arguably the most successful goalkeeper of his generation and a proven winner. We are incredibly excited that Hugo has chosen LAFC for the next phase of his illustrious career."
CF Monterrey want Brandon Vazquez
Brandon Vazquez has been linked with a move to Premier League side Brentford. However, he could now be making the sideways step to Liga MX.
Tom Bogert has reported that, "CF Monterrey continue to aggressively pursue FC Cincinnati & USMNT striker Brandon Vazquez, but no deal is close yet. Could accelerate, but not there yet."
Vazquez found the back of the net eight times and created two assists in 29 MLS matches this year for Cincinnati.
Evander linked with Flamengo
Evander scored nine goals and made four assists in 27 MLS games this season for the Portland Timbers. However, the Brazilian could be on his way back to his homeland.
According to Vene Casagrande, "Flamengo is interested in signing Evander... The board opened conversations with the player's representatives."
Evander started his career in Brazil with Vasco da Gama, he then went to Europe with FC Midtjylland before joining the Timbers.