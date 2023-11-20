MLS rumors: Lozano to LA, Lima to New England, Griezmann to United
Today's MLS rumors include Hirving Lozano being linked with the LA Galaxy. Nick Lima is set to join the New England Revolution and Sporting Kansas City target Antoine Griezmann could sign for Manchester United.
MLS rumors: Hirving Lozano to the LA Galaxy
Hirving Lozano is only 28 and has still managed five goals in eight Eredivisie games for PSV Eindhoven this season. However, he is a target for an MLS team.
Fabrizio Romano has reported that, "LA Galaxy are still keen on signing Hirving Lozano as part of their plans for 2024. Lozano was already in talks with LA Galaxy last summer but he decided to return to PSV Eindhoven…but MLS option remains open for his future. Galaxy, still there."
Given Lozano is relatively young and still scoring goals in Europe, it would be wise to stay at PSV for the foreseeable. A move to MLS will likely still be there when he is in his thirties.
Nick Lima to the New England Revolution
Nick Lima played in 33 of Austin FC's 34 MLS games this season. However, the former USMNT defender is set to switch clubs.
The Athletic has revealed that, "the New England Revolution has agreed to a trade for Austin FC right back Nick Lima ahead of the league’s trade window opening on Dec. 11."
Antoine Griezmann to Manchester United
Antoine Griezmann is a target for Sporting Kansas City but the Atletico Madrid forward could be set to sign for one of the biggest clubs in the World.
According to Mundo Deportivo, "Manchester United is reportedly intensifying efforts to bolster its squad by targeting Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann, offering to triple his current salary in a bid to secure the French striker during the January transfer window."
Griezmann is 32 now but has still managed eight goals in 12 LaLiga games for Atletico this season. The Frenchman has never played in the Premier League and this would be his last chance to play in the best division in the World.